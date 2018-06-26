App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra, target Rs 745: Nandish Shah

We recommend buying Tech Mahindra for the upside target of Rs 745 and keep a stop loss below Rs 670, says Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah

Tech Mahindra is the best performing stock in the Nifty in the calendar year 2018. It has rallied by about 38 percent so far in the year.

After consolidating in the range of Rs 660-720 since the last couple of months, the stock price is on the verge of giving breakout above Symmetrical Triangle by closing above Rs 720 odd levels.

The stock price is currently trading above its 5, 20 and 200-DMA indicating medium-to-long term trend is bullish. Technology as a sector is doing well and we believe that the trend is going to continue for the months to come.

Therefore, we recommend buying Tech Mahindra for the upside target of Rs 745 and keep a stop loss below Rs 670.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.