Buy Tech Mahindra, target Rs 730: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Tech Mahindra was up nearly 4 percent in an intraday trade on Wednesday with good volumes in a one-sided bearish market. It closed near today’s high which is a bullish sign.

The stock is trading at trend line resistance level on the daily chart. We expect it will continue the rally and recommend buying the stock at the current level for the target of Rs 730 and a stop loss below Rs 700.

: The author is CEO at Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.