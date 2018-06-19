App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Elxsi, target Rs 1390: Vinay Rajani

We recommend buying Tata Elxsi for the upside target of Rs 1,390, and a stop loss below Rs 1,240, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vinay Rajani

The IT sector has remained a major contributor to holding the recent market strength. The midcap IT stock, Tata Elxsi has recently registered a new all-time high with decent volumes.

The stock broke out from the ascending triangle on the daily chart, indicating the continuation of the primary uptrend.

Oscillators have been holding their bullish setup on the weekly and monthly charts. We recommend buying Tata Elxsi for the upside target of Rs 1,390, and a stop loss below Rs 1,240.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:49 am

tags #Stocks Vews

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

