Buy Tata Elxsi, target Rs 1390: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

The IT sector has remained a major contributor to holding the recent market strength. The midcap IT stock, Tata Elxsi has recently registered a new all-time high with decent volumes.

The stock broke out from the ascending triangle on the daily chart, indicating the continuation of the primary uptrend.

Oscillators have been holding their bullish setup on the weekly and monthly charts. We recommend buying Tata Elxsi for the upside target of Rs 1,390, and a stop loss below Rs 1,240.

: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.