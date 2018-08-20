App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sundram Fasteners, target Rs 760: Anand Rathi

Sundaram Fasteners is significantly adding capacity and has incurred Rs 200–300 crore Capex in FY18. The company has high ROE of 25.40 percent, says a report by Anand Rathi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Sundram Fasteners is the largest manufacturer and exporter of high tensile fasteners. It manufactures automotive components such as high tensile fasteners, radiator caps, powder metal parts, pumps and engine components. The company caters to OEM in 2 wheelers, 4 wheelers, farm equipment and commercial vehicle segment.

It is making efforts to improve product mix with focus on high-value products and increased contribution of exports. As a part of its backward integration strategy, the company added a second 10,000 tonne foundry plant to cater high demand for machine castings in China.

Sundaram Fasteners is significantly adding capacity and has incurred Rs 200–300 crore Capex in FY18. Its management expects to invest Rs 350 crore in FY19. The company has high ROE of 25.40 percent.

We have a buy rating with target of Rs 760.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 08:17 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.