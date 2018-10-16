App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nucleus Software, target Rs 420: Nandish Shah

We recommend buying Nucleus Software for the upside target of Rs 420 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 360, says Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After forming multiple bottoms around Rs 340 odd levels, the Nucleus Software price reversed northwards during the last few days to close above its 5-day moving averages.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators are indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term. After a sharp rally in the large-cap technology stocks, we believe that the bullishness can spillover to the mid-cap technology stocks.

Therefore, we recommend buying Nucleus Software for the upside target of Rs 420 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 360.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 10:32 am

tags #Stocks Views

