Buy NIIT Technologies: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

NIIT Technologies has seen a spectacular run-up in the past one year and in that optimism, stock registered an all-time high of Rs 1,192.

Subsequently, it saw bouts of profit booking in the past few weeks and corrected till Rs 1,050 levels. At this juncture, it seems that the bullish momentum has exhausted as the stock is constantly resisting near Rs 1,150.

The daily RSI (14) is struggling to cross above 60 levels which is a probable sign of reversal. Hence, we recommend traders to sell this stock in a range of Rs 1,070 – 1,080 with a price target of Rs 970. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,125.

: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.