Buy Motherson Sumi Systems, target Rs 340: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Motherson Sumi Systems has made a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. Further, this support marks resulted in a triple bottom formation making it attractive at present levels.

A bullish formation at such support gives an opportunity for investors to ride the bullish trend for a target of Rs 340.

At 12:03 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 305.10, down Rs 4.20, or 1.36 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 312.80 and an intraday low of Rs 304.60.

The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.