App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems, target Rs 340: Mustafa Nadeem

A bullish formation at such support gives an opportunity for investors to ride the bullish trend for a target of Rs 340, says Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mustafa Nadeem

Motherson Sumi Systems has made a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. Further, this support marks resulted in a triple bottom formation making it attractive at present levels.

A bullish formation at such support gives an opportunity for investors to ride the bullish trend for a target of Rs 340.

At 12:03 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 305.10, down Rs 4.20, or 1.36 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 312.80 and an intraday low of Rs 304.60.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 12:08 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.