Buy M&M Financial Services, target Rs 535: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

M&M Financial Services has been in a declining phase for the past eight weeks and has finally broken out from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart.

The breakout has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. Relative strength index (RSI) indicates a positive crossover which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

We expect, M&M Finance to move higher towards its potential target of Rs 535 which translates into a 9 percent returns.

