Buy Lupin, target Rs 1000: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 905 with a stop loss below Rs 880 and target of Rs 1,000 levels., says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.
Ashish Chaturmohta
Lupin has formed a bullish falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart. At the start of the month, the stock witnessed a breakout from the pattern on strong momentum and high volumes to touch a high of Rs 925.
Since then the price has been trading in a narrow range on below-average volumes consolidating its gains. It has formed a bullish pole and flag continuation pattern on the daily chart which is typically expected to give a breakout on the upside.
The stochastic oscillator has given a positive crossover with average suggesting uptrend is likely to resume. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 905 with a stop loss below Rs 880 and target of Rs 1,000 levels.