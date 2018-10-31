Buy Info Edge, target Rs 1700: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1,550-1,580 for the upside target of Rs 1,700 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1,460, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.
Shitij Gandhi
In the recent past, Info Edge (India) witnessed a hefty profit booking from Rs 1,680 and dropped down towards Rs 1,350 to test its 200-days exponential moving average on daily charts.
At the current juncture, the stock has given a fresh breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern along with rising volumes which suggest more upside in the coming sessions.
The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.