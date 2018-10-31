App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge, target Rs 1700: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1,550-1,580 for the upside target of Rs 1,700 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1,460, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shitij Gandhi

In the recent past, Info Edge (India) witnessed a hefty profit booking from Rs 1,680 and dropped down towards Rs 1,350 to test its 200-days exponential moving average on daily charts.

At the current juncture, the stock has given a fresh breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern along with rising volumes which suggest more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1,550-1,580 for the upside target of Rs 1,700 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1,460.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 10:39 am

