Buy Info Edge, target Rs 1700: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

In the recent past, Info Edge (India) witnessed a hefty profit booking from Rs 1,680 and dropped down towards Rs 1,350 to test its 200-days exponential moving average on daily charts.

At the current juncture, the stock has given a fresh breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern along with rising volumes which suggest more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1,550-1,580 for the upside target of Rs 1,700 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1,460.