you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge, target Rs 1605: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1445-1480 for the upside target of Rs 1605 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1350, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

After consolidating in a broader range of Rs 1100-1300 for more than four months, Info Edge (India) has given a consolidation breakout and tested Rs 1,500 levels in quick session.

Once again, this week we saw fresh buying in the stock as momentum is seen picking up in the prices with marginally higher volumes along with positive divergence on secondary indicators like Rsi and stochastic.

Additionally, the stock has been maintaining well above its short and long-term moving averages and trading in a rising channel. So traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1445-1480 for the upside target of Rs 1605 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1350.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:29 am

