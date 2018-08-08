Buy India Cements, target Rs 140: Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

After marginal consolidation, India Cements has given a breakout above Rs 118-119 levels on the daily scale with higher volumes. The daily momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 62.45 levels, which is showing positive momentum.

The MACD is also trading above the zero line with positive crossover, suggesting consolidation phase is over in the stock. Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 120-122 with a stop loss below Rs 110 (closing) for target of Rs 140.

