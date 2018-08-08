App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Cements, target Rs 140: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 120-122 with a stop loss below Rs 110 for target of Rs 140, Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

After marginal consolidation, India Cements has given a breakout above Rs 118-119 levels on the daily scale with higher volumes. The daily momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 62.45 levels, which is showing positive momentum.

The MACD is also trading above the zero line with positive crossover, suggesting consolidation phase is over in the stock. Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 120-122 with a stop loss below Rs 110 (closing) for target of Rs 140.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.