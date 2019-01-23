Buy Havells India, target Rs 762: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

From the last four weeks, Havells India has been consolidating in a range of Rs 670-700 along with consistent buying at lower levels.

On the technical ground, the stock has given a breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern along with large volumes which suggest more upside in prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 705-710 for the upside target of Rs 762 and a stop loss below Rs 670.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities.

