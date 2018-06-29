App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products, target Rs 1306: Hadrien Mendonca

The stock has also managed to sustain above its short-term averages. Every decline in such a solid up trending stock should be an opportunity to accumulate, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Hadrien Mendonca

Godrej Consumer Products has been in a sublime uptrend and our weekly chart analysis indicates that the stock has also broken out from a rising channel pattern.

The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes too. In addition, the stock has also managed to sustain above its short-term averages. Every decline in such a solid up trending stock should be an opportunity to accumulate.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:01 pm

