App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Filatex India, target Rs 239: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 211-215 for the upside target of Rs 239 levels with a stop loss below Rs 195, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

Filatex India has given a fresh breakdown below Rs 185 levels and its 200-days exponential moving average in early 2018 and tested Rs 150 levels in a short span of time.

Since then, smart recovery has been witnessed in the stock as once again prices regain its short and long-term moving averages.

On the weekly charts, the stock has formed a bullish pennant pattern and also given upside breakout which supports the next up move in prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 211-215 for the upside target of Rs 239 levels with a stop loss below Rs 195.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:13 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.