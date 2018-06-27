Buy Filatex India, target Rs 239: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Filatex India has given a fresh breakdown below Rs 185 levels and its 200-days exponential moving average in early 2018 and tested Rs 150 levels in a short span of time.

Since then, smart recovery has been witnessed in the stock as once again prices regain its short and long-term moving averages.

On the weekly charts, the stock has formed a bullish pennant pattern and also given upside breakout which supports the next up move in prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 211-215 for the upside target of Rs 239 levels with a stop loss below Rs 195.

The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.