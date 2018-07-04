Buy Divi's Laboratories, target Rs 1160: Abhishek Mondal

Q9. The company was founded in Detroit by Dr. Samuel P. Duffield, a physician and pharmacist. In 1860 Dr. Duffield owned a small drugstore at the corner of Gratiot and Woodward Avenues. Dr. Duffield made a variety of pharmaceutical preparations, including Hoffman’s anodyne and mercurial ointment, but was overwhelmed by the operations of the business. Dr Duffield had a partnership with 2 more people whose surname lends to the name of the company. What is the name of the company? (Representative image: Reuters)

Abhishek Mondal

Divi's Laboratories has given a break-out above its downward trend line around Rs 1,074-1,076 levels on Tuesday with higher volumes on the daily chart which suggest bullishness in the stock.

A daily momentum indicator Relative Strength index (RSI) reading at 55.12 level, showing positive momentum and MACD trading below zero line with positive crossover whereas (+) DI just crossover the (-) DI.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 1,080-1,090 with a stop loss below Rs 1,030 (closing) for a target of Rs 1,160.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.