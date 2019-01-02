Buy DCB Bank, target Rs 179: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

After a V-shaped recovery from Rs 148 levels, this week DCB Bank has given a fresh breakout above its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts.

On the technical front, a breakout above the bullish flag pattern can also be observed above the Rs 169 levels. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 165-169 for the upside target of Rs 179 levels with a stop loss below Rs 156.