Buy DCB Bank, target Rs 179: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 165-169 for the upside target of Rs 179 levels with a stop loss below Rs 156, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.
Shitij Gandhi
After a V-shaped recovery from Rs 148 levels, this week DCB Bank has given a fresh breakout above its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts.On the technical front, a breakout above the bullish flag pattern can also be observed above the Rs 169 levels. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 165-169 for the upside target of Rs 179 levels with a stop loss below Rs 156.
Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 09:05 am