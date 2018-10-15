App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India, target Rs 448: Shabbir Kayyumi

We recommend to buy Dabur above Rs 412 for the target of Rs 448 with the stop loss of Rs 388 on closing basis, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Dabur
Answer: Dabur
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

In Dabur India, occurrence of Morning Star at bottom levels is showing an upsurge on the higher side. RSI took a flip on positive side from its oversold levels creates the positive sentiment.

Moreover, declining histogram of MACD also looking conducive for the scrip. Furthermore, strong support is seen near Rs 390 levels where 200-DMA is seen.

Breakout is expected to come above Rs 412 from where buying momentum in the stock will increase in coming sessions. Looking at all these mentioned factors, we recommend to buy Dabur above Rs 412 for the target of Rs 448 with the stop loss of Rs 388 on closing basis.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 10:22 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.