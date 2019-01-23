Buy Dabur India, target Rs 445: Jayant Manglik

We advise initiating fresh long positions within Rs 420-425 range. It closed at Rs 428.15 on January 21, 2019.
Jayant Manglik
After a swift rebound from Rs 362 to Rs 458 levels, Dabur India has retraced of late and formed a strong base around the support zone of multiple moving averages i.e.( 100/50) day EMA on the daily chart.We believe that it is a healthy retracement after the strong surge and now it looks all set to resume the uptrend. We advise initiating fresh long positions within Rs 420-425 range. It closed at Rs 428.15 on January 21, 2019.
(The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.