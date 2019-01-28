App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India, target Rs 445: Jayant Manglik

We believe it's a healthy retracement after the strong surge and looks all set to resume the uptrend. We advise initiating fresh longs within the given range.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

After a swift rebound from Rs 362 to Rs 458 levels, Dabur India has retraced of late and formed a strong base around the support zone of multiple moving averages i.e.( 100/50) day EMA on the daily chart.

We believe it’s a healthy retracement after the strong surge and looks all set to resume the uptrend. We advise initiating fresh longs within the given range.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Dabur India #Stocks Views

