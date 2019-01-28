Buy Dabur India, target Rs 445: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

After a swift rebound from Rs 362 to Rs 458 levels, Dabur India has retraced of late and formed a strong base around the support zone of multiple moving averages i.e.( 100/50) day EMA on the daily chart.

We believe it’s a healthy retracement after the strong surge and looks all set to resume the uptrend. We advise initiating fresh longs within the given range.

The author is President, Religare Broking.