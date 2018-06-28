Buy Dabur India, target Rs 424: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

On the daily chart, Dabur India has moved above the falling trendline which indicates the demand has surpassed the supply in the stock which in turn may take the stock price upward over the very short term.

In addition, price breakout was backed by a spurt in volumes. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) has entered in a bullish crossover and currently hovering above 65.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 390-394 for the target of Rs 424 and a stop loss placed below Rs 379.

