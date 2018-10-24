Buy Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 1200: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 1020, Colgate Palmolive (India) witnessed a V-shaped recovery and once again prices surpassed its short and long-term moving averages on the daily charts.

Additionally, the stock has also given a breakout above the bullish Flag pattern along with hefty volumes which suggest more upside in coming sessions.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1135-1120 for the upside target of Rs 1200 with a stop loss below Rs 1075.

