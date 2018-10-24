App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive, target Rs 1200: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1135-1120 for the upside target of Rs 1200 with a stop loss below Rs 1075, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

After testing Rs 1020, Colgate Palmolive (India) witnessed a V-shaped recovery and once again prices surpassed its short and long-term moving averages on the daily charts.

Additionally, the stock has also given a breakout above the bullish Flag pattern along with hefty volumes which suggest more upside in coming sessions.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1135-1120 for the upside target of Rs 1200 with a stop loss below Rs 1075.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:24 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.