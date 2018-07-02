Buy Century Plyboards, target Rs 305: Shailendra Kumar

Shailendra Kumar

MDF businesses of organised players are replacing the lowest end plywood business of unorganised players.

Though in the recent quarters competition have intensified among organised players in MDF but huge potential of the shift from the unorganised segment (constitutes more than 2/3rd of the market) particularly post strict implementation of E-way bill gives confidence that Century Plyboard would deliver on its promise of 25 percent revenue growth in FY19. Target of Rs 305 implies 2.5 EV/Sales on FY20.

