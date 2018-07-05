App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BSE, target Rs 958: Achin Goel

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 850-855 for the target of Rs 958 with a stop loss below Rs 812, says Achin Goel of Bonanza Portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Achin Goel

On the daily chart, BSE has given a falling trend line breakout which says that the stock has just reversed from its downwards trend.

Also, the stock has moved above the 50 percent retracement level of the previous fall from Rs 873 to Rs 826. Moreover, the price has moved above 21-DEMA one the daily chart which again indication of positive shift of the trend. Daily RSI (14) has entered in a bullish crossover.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs.850-855 for the target of Rs 958 with a stop loss below Rs.812.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:21 am

