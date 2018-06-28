Buy Bharti Infratel, target Rs 330: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

Bharti Infratel is showing signs of a reversal from its long downwards pattern on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, a Hammer candlestick pattern is formed which suggests growing optimism in the stock.

The momentum oscillator, RSI (14) saw a bullish crossover and is currently hovering strongly above 50 for the first time in several days. Moreover, MACD is in a buy mode.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 297-300 for the target of Rs 330 and a stop loss placed below Rs 284.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.