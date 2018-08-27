App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics, target Rs 145: Shabbir Kayyumi

We recommend a buy on the dip to Rs 117 in this stock for an upside target of Rs 145, keep a stop loss of Rs 102, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Bharat Electronics has witnessed a decent correction recently from the peak of 192 and now has shown an indication for the formation of Inverse H&S pattern where construction of right shoulder is going on. RSI has found support near oversold zone and has indicated a reversal to maintain a positive bias and has potential to rise further in the coming days. Stochastic is also looking firm lending support to price action.

With the chart looking attractive and decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy on the dip to Rs 117 in this stock for an upside target of Rs 145, keep a stop loss of Rs 102.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.