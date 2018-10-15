App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics, target Rs 101: Shabbir Kayyumi

With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this scrip for an upside target of Rs 101.5, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Bharat Electronics has corrected from the peak of Rs 124 and currently it has shown signs of bottoming out around Rs 74-77 levels. Formation of the double bottom on the daily chart showing positive moves on the upside.

Long bullish candle after the formation of doji on the weekly chart showing the possibility of a bounce back further on the upside. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this scrip for an upside target of Rs 101.5.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 10:23 am

