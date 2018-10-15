Buy Bharat Electronics, target Rs 101: Shabbir Kayyumi

Shabbir Kayyumi

Bharat Electronics has corrected from the peak of Rs 124 and currently it has shown signs of bottoming out around Rs 74-77 levels. Formation of the double bottom on the daily chart showing positive moves on the upside.

Long bullish candle after the formation of doji on the weekly chart showing the possibility of a bounce back further on the upside. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this scrip for an upside target of Rs 101.5.

The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.