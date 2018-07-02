App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 570: Shabbir Kayyumi

Price can be expected to head higher in the days ahead, potentially towards Rs 550 and Rs 570 marks. View will invalidated if it will get close below Rs 480 mark, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

A bullish Gartley harmonic pattern is a bullish reversal pattern that is based on various Fibonacci ratios and one which marks the end of a price decline.

For Axis Bank, by definition, point D is the inflection point as it is around this point, prices is expected to find a bottom and potentially reverses to the upside.

Formation of Bullish long legged doji on daily chart is likely to set stage of bottoming out around this support zone.

Hidden negative divergence is seen in RSI as it is forming lower lows and prices are forming higher lows. Price can be expected to head higher in the days ahead, potentially towards Rs 550 and Rs 570 marks. View will invalidated if it will get close below Rs 480 mark.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:04 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.