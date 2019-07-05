Budget 2019: Buyback tax of 20% extended to listed companies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 proposed to extend the buy back tax at 20 percent to listed companies as well.

The step is taken to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buyback of shares by listed

companies.

"It is proposed to provide that listed companies shall also be liable to pay additional tax at 20 percent in case of buyback of share, as is the case currently for unlisted companies," Finance Minister said in the speech.

Dividend Distribution Tax is to be paid by companies who distribute their profits to their shareholders in the form of dividends.

"Lots of companies especially high payout companies such as Wipro had shifted to do buyback than to pay a dividend. Now, with this taxation, they will be a shift back to dividends. Higher taxation is negative for listed companies," Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities Ltd told Moneycontrol.