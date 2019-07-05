App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Buyback tax of 20% extended to listed companies

The step is taken to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buyback of shares by listed companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 proposed to extend the buy back tax at 20 percent to listed companies as well.

The step is taken to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buyback of shares by listed

companies.

"It is proposed to provide that listed companies shall also be liable to pay additional tax at 20 percent in case of buyback of share, as is the case currently for unlisted companies," Finance Minister said in the speech.

Close

Dividend Distribution Tax is to be paid by companies who distribute their profits to their shareholders in the form of dividends.

"Lots of companies especially high payout companies such as Wipro had shifted to do buyback than to pay a dividend. Now, with this taxation, they will be a shift back to dividends. Higher taxation is negative for listed companies," Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities Ltd told Moneycontrol.

There has been no change in the structure of DDT. The current rate of DDT is 15 percent (effective rate of 20 percent once it is grossed up and adjusted with surcharge and education cess). This dividend received is then tax-free in the hands of the shareholders.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #DDT #divident

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.