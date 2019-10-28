BSE, NSE shut today on account of Diwali Balipratipada

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed for trading today, October 28, 2019, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also be closed. There will be no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On October 27, in the special trading session known as Muhurat trading, the benchmark indices started the Samvat 2017 on stronger note with with Nifty ended above 11,600.

At close, the Sensex was up 192.14 points at 39,250.20, while Nifty was up 43.30 points at 11,627.20.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap outperformed the benchmark, closing with gains of 0.69 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices are ended in green led by the auto, metal, IT, FMCG and Bank.

Top gainers were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, M&M, Infosys and Vedanat, while losers include Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Titan, Grasim Industries and Maruti Suzuki.