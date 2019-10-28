App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today on account of Diwali Balipratipada

There will be no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets either

Rakesh Patil

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed for trading today, October 28, 2019, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also be closed. There will be no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On October 27, in the special trading session known as Muhurat trading, the benchmark indices started the Samvat 2017 on stronger note with with Nifty ended above 11,600.

Close

At close, the Sensex was up 192.14 points at 39,250.20, while Nifty was up 43.30 points at 11,627.20.

related news

BSE Midcap and Smallcap outperformed the benchmark, closing with gains of 0.69 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices are ended in green led by the auto, metal, IT, FMCG and Bank.

Top gainers were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, M&M, Infosys and Vedanat, while losers include Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Titan, Grasim Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

"The market continued the recent positive trend in Muhurat trade. There is a visible turnaround in sentiments and one hopes that we may witness a broader upmove in the markets soon," said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 07:38 am

tags #BSE #Market Cues #Market Edge #NSE

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.