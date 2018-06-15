App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BL Kashyap & Sons rises nearly 4% on orders win worth Rs 694 crore

The total order inflow during the Year 2018 upto May 2018 stands at Rs 694 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of BL Kashyap & Sons gained nearly 4 percent intraday Friday as company won orders worth Rs 694 crore from domestic unrelated clients.

The orders include, development /re-development of Gomti Nagar Lucknow Railway Station on EPC basis worth Rs 360 crore and order of Rs 182 crore to do composite civil structure for building (SEZ) at Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The orders include, block civil work (SEZ) at Hinjewadi Pune worth Rs 35.50 crore and construction of tower 2 package-1 at Hyderabad worth Rs 34.51 crore.

Above stated projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of award.

The total order inflow during the Year 2018 upto May 2018 stands at Rs 694 crore.

blk

At 13:45 hrs BL Kashyap & Sons was quoting at Rs 42, up Rs 0.55, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 01:56 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.