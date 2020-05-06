Bharat Dynamics share price rises 7% on Rs 293-crore order win

Bharat Dynamics share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on May 6 after the company received a Rs 293-crore order from the Indian Air Force.

The order is towards the supply of MRSAM Missile Sections for Indian Air Force deliverables and has to be completed in the next 24 months.

At 1218 hours, Bharat Dynamics Ltd was quoting at Rs 226, up Rs 11.85, or 5.53 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 365 and 52-week low Rs 147 on November 13, 2019 and March 24, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 38.08 percent below its 52-week high and 53.74 percent above its 52-week low.