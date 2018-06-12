App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BGR Energy Systems gains 14% on orders win worth Rs 431 crore



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of BGR Energy Systems rose 14 percent intraday Tuesday as company won orders worth Rs 431 crore.

The electrical projects division of the company has secured two orders for an aggregate value of Rs 431 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India.

The orders include, design & detailed engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, of 400KV & 230KV switchyards and BoP electrical areas for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4 for a total value of Rs 344.83 crore.

The other order is for loading/unloading, transportation & handling at site, storage, civil works, of 400KV & 230KV Switchyards and BoP electrical areas for Kudankulam Nuclear Power projects – 3 & 4 for a total value of Rs 86.21 crore.

The contract completion period is 60 months.

At 13:16 hrs BGR Energy Systems was quoting at Rs 102.75, up Rs 11.25, or 12.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

