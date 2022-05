business Bajar Gupshup | Markets resume corrective trend to lose nearly 1.5%; Realty worst hit Benchmark indices fell 1.5 percent on May 6 with the Nifty closing below 16,500 on worries over interest rate hikes. Among sectors, metal and realty indices fell 3 percent each, and the IT index was down 2 percent, however, the power index rose 0.5 percent.