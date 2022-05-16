business Bajar Gupshup | Market snaps six-day fall, ends on positive note; Auto, bank, power & realty shine Benchmark indices snapped a six-day fall and ended on a positive note with Nifty closing above 15,800 and Sensex gaining 180 points, closing at 52,974. Among sectors, capital goods, auto, realty, power, and PSU bank rose 1-3 percent. However, some selling was seen in the IT and FMCG names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also rose over 1 percent each.