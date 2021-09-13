business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end marginally lower; Metal & IT outperform Sensex and Nifty ended lower with shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra as the top laggards in the Sensex kitty of stocks. Mid and small-cap stocks outperformed their frontline peers as their sectoral indices ended in the green for the third consecutive session.