    Avendus appoints Gaurav Sood as equity capital markets head

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    Financial services firm Avendus on February 7 announced the appointment of Gaurav Sood as the head of its equity capital markets division.

    "Gaurav is a specialist in Indian capital markets and has executed key marquee transactions during his career spanning 18 years. He has overseen some of India’s largest and differentiated IPOs, marquee secondary market blocks, OFS transactions, QIPs and follow ons," Avendus said in a statement.

    Prior to joining Avendus, Sood was the co-head of equity capital markets business at ICICI Securities. He has also worked with institutions like Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank and Morgan Stanley.

    Sood, commenting on his appointment, said, “Joining an institution like Avendus at this important juncture is a very exciting proposition. I look forward to working with the team, leveraging its leadership position and strong relationships in private capital markets to build a leading equity

    capital markets franchise.”

    Avendus Capital's Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Deepak said bringing Sood on board is "in continuation of our ambition to build a strong leadership team for our new public markets business.

    "I am delighted to welcome Gaurav to the Avendus family and thrilled that a person of his calibre will lead this mission for us. Under Gaurav’s dynamicleadership, I am confident we will be able to build a market-leading ECM practice," Deepak added.
