Astron Paper stock gains 6% on bagging export order worth Rs 12 crore

Moenycontrol News

On Wednesday, Astron Paper & Board Mill showed a gain of 6.4 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company announced the receipt of an export order.

The export supply order of 4000 MT kraft paper is valued at approximately Rs 12 crore, the company said in its filing.

The order is expected to be executed up to last week of August, 2018, it added.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.47 percent or Rs 0.50 at Rs 106.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 176.60 and 52-week low Rs 100.50 on 10 January, 2018 and 27 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.03 percent below its 52-week high and 10.65 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:41 hrs the company's shares were quoting at Rs 111.20, up Rs 4.45, or 4.17 percent.