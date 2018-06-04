App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambit Cap’s Pramod Gubbi says downside in largecaps possible; likes consumption names

For investors in the current market, he said that it would be prudent to have a systematic approach with investing rather than timing the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the market is looking to inch back to its record high levels, the correction in broader markets — particularly in the mid and smallcap space — is on experts’ radar.

“While the index has broadly remained stable, there has been significant correction in mid and smallcaps. Perhaps largecap names could correct a bit before going up,” Pramod Gubbi of Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18. From the perspective of entering the market, one could prefer some more downside from the current levels, he added.

For investors in the current market, he said that it would be prudent to have a systematic approach with investing rather than timing the market.

Speaking on sectors, he said that consumption theme has a structural trend in India. These could be in focus in the light of election year as well. With good monsoon, and policy support in terms of minimum support price (MSP), among others, he remains positive on consumption.

Gubbi summed up the interaction with a view on the MSCI capping India’s weightage issue. He said that active investors may not worry much about this, but for passive funds, especially ETFs, it will be a cause for concern. Any action could have negative impact on flows as well as valuations.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 11:39 am

tags #BSE #MARKET OUTLOOK #midcaps #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #smallcaps

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.