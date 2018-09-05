Accumulate Mahindra Logistics, target Rs 655: Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

Mahindra Logistics has been forming a lower high on the daily charts and seen consolidating in a broader range of Rs 640-560 with captivating multiple support at its 100-days exponential moving average before witnessing a fresh breakout this week.

The stock has given a break above its falling trend line of the sloping channel along with marginally higher volumes.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 590-600 for the upside target of Rs 655 and a stop loss below Rs 555.

