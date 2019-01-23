Accumulate Dabur India, target Rs 465: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Dabur India Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 465| Stop loss: Rs 410| Upside: 8 percent

In the recent past, Dabur India has given a breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern and tested Rs 456 in a short span of time.

However, due to profit booking, the stock retraced back towards Rs 420 to take support at its short and long-term moving averages.

Now, once again, the stock has formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern and is on verge of a fresh breakout above the neckline. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 430-434 for the upside target of Rs 465 with a stop loss below Rs 410.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.