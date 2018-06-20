App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ashok Leyland, target Rs 183: Soumen Chatterjee

We maintain our accumulate rating with a price target of Rs 183 per share, says Soumen Chatterjee of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Leyland's Circuit S is India's first swap battery bus which is designed for Indian conditions with seating capacity ranging from 25-35 passengers. (Moneycontrol)
Ashok Leyland's Circuit S is India's first swap battery bus which is designed for Indian conditions with seating capacity ranging from 25-35 passengers. (Moneycontrol)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Soumen Chatterjee

Ashok Leyland is trading at 25.8 times its trailing earnings (down from 33-34 times a few months back) with a robust RoE of 22 percent. Uptick in economic growth and pick up in infrastructure activity is seen. Stricter enforcement of overloading norms is a positive development but competitive pressure is likely to remain high.

We maintain our accumulate rating with a price target of Rs 183 per share (discounting the stock to trade at 24 times its FY19E earnings of Rs 7.64 per share).

Disclaimer: The author is Director Research at Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 01:53 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.