App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

8K Miles Software tanks 5% on rumours of forgery at a promoter entity

The company issued a clarification stating that 8K Miles Media is not a subsidiary or holding company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

8K Miles Software Services share price was locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 213 on Wednesday despite clarification by the company on forgery of signatures.

An employee of 8K Miles Media Pvt. Ltd alleged that the company forged his signatures on bank investment certificates to transfer money abroad, BloombergQuint reported.

Stock  touched a 52-week low of Rs 213.00, a drop of 5 percent from the previous close.

The company issued a clarification to the BSE, stating that 8K Miles Media is not a subsidiary or an associate company of 8K Miles Software Services.

"8K Miles Software Services Limited is not involved in any manner to the issues raised by the auditors of 8K Miles Media Private Limited," the company said in the statement.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.