you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect RBI to increase rates by 25 basis points: Dynamic Levels

We expect RBI to increase rates by 25 basis points today, as indicated by 3 month India bond yield which is currently trading at 6.50, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels

Markets to bounce back after of RBI monetary policy which is expected to increase ratre by 25 basis points. As per our Dynamic Research team, we expect RBI to increase rates by 25 basis points today, as indicated by 3 month India bond yield which is currently trading at 6.50.

Small cap Index has given a good correction and closed at 7302 after making a low of 7252 which is above is support level of 7245.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 09:35 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

