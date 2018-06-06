Expect RBI to increase rates by 25 basis points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels

Markets to bounce back after of RBI monetary policy which is expected to increase ratre by 25 basis points. As per our Dynamic Research team, we expect RBI to increase rates by 25 basis points today, as indicated by 3 month India bond yield which is currently trading at 6.50.

Small cap Index has given a good correction and closed at 7302 after making a low of 7252 which is above is support level of 7245.

