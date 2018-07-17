App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Mutual Fund introduces exit load on triple ace bond fund

The fund house will levy an exit load of 0.5 percent if investments are exiting or switching out within two years of the allotment date

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

L&T Mutual Fund has introduced an exit load on L&T Triple Ace Bond Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

The fund house will levy an exit load of 0.5 percent if investments are exiting or switching out within two years of the allotment date.

However, the scheme will not attract any load if investments are switched out between different options of the scheme and also on units allocated on account of dividend reinvestments and by way of bonus, the fund house said.

Earlier, the scheme did not charge any exit load on redemption of units. All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.
