Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs Q3 net profit rises 4-fold at Rs 73cr

The Hyderabad-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 17.81 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday posted four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 73.47 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The Hyderabad-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 17.81 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 731.51 crore as compared with Rs 530.87 crore in the October-December period of 2018-19.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.29 per cent down at Rs 436.30 apiece on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Laurus Labs #Results

