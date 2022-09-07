English
    Judge allows Elon Musk to add whistleblower claims to Twitter countersuit

    A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc countersuit.

    September 07, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
    A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Judge #Twitter #whistleblower
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 07:15 pm
