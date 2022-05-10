English
    JSW Group to make $7 billion bid for Ambuja, ACC

    The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

    Reuters
    May 10, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    File image of JSW Steel Ltd CMD Sajjan Jindal

    File image of JSW Steel Ltd CMD Sajjan Jindal

     
     
    Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

    The move comes as Switzerland's Holcim tries to diversify away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology amid increased emphasis on sustainability.


    The move comes as Switzerland's Holcim tries to diversify away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology amid increased emphasis on sustainability.


    Bloomberg News had reported last month Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group was also in talks to buy Ambuja from Holcim.

    JSW Group, Holcim, Ambuja Cements, and ACC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside business hours.



    Reuters
    first published: May 10, 2022 06:19 am
