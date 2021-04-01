Jeh Wadia steps down as MD of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company

Jeh Wadia also resigned as MD of Go Air on March 22 (File image: AFP)

Jeh Wadia has stepped down as the Managing Director of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, the flagship firm of Wadia Group confirmed on April 1.

The company said in a regulatory filing that Wadia would not be renewing his contract as the managing director that expired on March 31, 2021.

"In the interim, the day-to-day management of the Company will be looked after by Mr. Suresh Khurana, CEO (PSF) along with Mr. Hitesh Vora, CFO under the supervision of Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, a Director," Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing after the conclusion of the meeting of its Board of Directors.

"The Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors comprising of Mr. Nusli N Wadia, Chairman, Mr. Vinesh Jairath and Mr. Sunil Lalbhai, both Independent Directors will continue to provide suitable guidance as done hitherto," it added.

Wadia's stint as MD of Bombay Dyeing stretched for nearly a decade. He was first appointed to the post in March 2011.