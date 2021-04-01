English
Jeh Wadia steps down as MD of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company

Wadia chose not to renew his contract as Managing Director of the company, that expired on March 31, 2021, Bombay Dyeing said in a regulatory filing.

April 01, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Jeh Wadia also resigned as MD of Go Air on March 22 (File image: AFP)

Jeh Wadia has stepped down as the Managing Director of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, the flagship firm of Wadia Group confirmed on April 1.

The company said in a regulatory filing that Wadia would not be renewing his contract as the managing director that expired on March 31, 2021.

"In the interim, the day-to-day management of the Company will be looked after by Mr. Suresh Khurana, CEO (PSF) along with Mr. Hitesh Vora, CFO under the supervision of Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, a Director," Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing after the conclusion of the meeting of its Board of Directors.

"The Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors comprising of Mr. Nusli N Wadia, Chairman, Mr. Vinesh Jairath and Mr. Sunil Lalbhai, both Independent Directors will continue to provide suitable guidance as done hitherto," it added.

Wadia's stint as MD of Bombay Dyeing stretched for nearly a decade. He was first appointed to the post in March 2011.

On March 22, Wadia had also stepped down as the MD of domestic carrier GoAir. The airline, however, said that he would continue as a promoter. The 46-year-old had been the MD of GoAir nearly from the time the airline launched its operations in 2005.
TAGS: #Bombay Dyeing #Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company #Jeh Wadia
first published: Apr 1, 2021 06:29 pm

