Omnipotent Industries IPO to open on November 16

Omnipotent Industries, which is engaged in supplying bulk and packed bitumen as well as other bituminous products, has announced that its initial share-sale will open on November 16.

The public issue is for 30 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 63 apiece, aggregating to Rs 18.9 crore, Omnipotent Industries said in a statement.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 22 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE's SME platform.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to fund the repayment of loans, augment additional working capital requirements for general corporate purposes.